Barclays (LON:BARC) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 220 ($2.88).

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 205 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

LON BARC opened at GBX 147.04 ($1.93) on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.64 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

