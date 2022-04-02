Barclays Lowers Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CKSNF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vesuvius from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 650 ($8.51) to GBX 600 ($7.86) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $600.00.

Shares of CKSNF stock opened at $4.75 on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.54.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

