Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.41

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.41 and traded as high as C$31.44. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$30.66, with a volume of 4,079,745 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABX. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$23.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.45.

Barrick Gold ( TSE:ABX Get Rating ) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

About Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

