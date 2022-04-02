Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys 277 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,575. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.54 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

