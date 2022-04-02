Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in PTC were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PTC by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,109,000 after buying an additional 87,171 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PTC by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,176,000 after buying an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of PTC by 33.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,378. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.88 million. PTC had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.