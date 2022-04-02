Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $501,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 936.5% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,340,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,696. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $77.69 and a 1-year high of $82.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

