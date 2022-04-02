Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,570. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.