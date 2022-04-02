Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $672,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 3,843.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,816 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 587,787.1% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $91,560,000. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.85. 2,380,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $1,724,353 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

