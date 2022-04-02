Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.79. 699,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $417.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.56. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $322.90 and a twelve month high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

