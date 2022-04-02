Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 1,140 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,581,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,443. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

