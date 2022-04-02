Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 323 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 7,514,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,059,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.29.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

