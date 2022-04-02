Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,929,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,220,289. The firm has a market cap of $329.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

