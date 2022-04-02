Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Decreases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.25. 6,007,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,495,372. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.56. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $184.44 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $97,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.62, for a total value of $449,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,688,195 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

