Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.15. 1,610,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,821. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

