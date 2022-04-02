Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.15.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John R. Hartmann purchased 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at $64,050,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,830,673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,270,000 after acquiring an additional 346,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after acquiring an additional 269,006 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.