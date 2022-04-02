Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.28 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

