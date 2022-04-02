Berenberg Bank Increases Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 350

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 350 ($4.58) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trainline from GBX 246 ($3.22) to GBX 241 ($3.16) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trainline from GBX 266 ($3.48) to GBX 268 ($3.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 335.67 ($4.40).

Shares of TRN stock opened at GBX 257.10 ($3.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -20.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 270.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.43. Trainline has a 52-week low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 506.50 ($6.63).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

