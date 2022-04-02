Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FAN. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:FAN opened at GBX 410.50 ($5.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 463.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 497.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £813.22 million and a PE ratio of 30.86. Volution Group has a 1-year low of GBX 387 ($5.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 565 ($7.40).

In related news, insider Paul Hollingworth purchased 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £20,019.82 ($26,224.55).

About Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

