BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,120,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,377,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,906,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,646,000 after buying an additional 177,645 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,463,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,141,000 after buying an additional 275,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,443,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,230,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,303,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,387,000 after buying an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total transaction of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $176.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $126.89 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

