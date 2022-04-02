BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC traded down $3.31 on Friday, hitting $181.14. 2,452,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.14 and a 52-week high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.