BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 157.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.97 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.28%.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

