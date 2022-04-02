BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

NYSE:MSA opened at $137.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.20 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.30 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 374.48%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

