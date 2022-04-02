BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $66.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

