BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suncoast Equity Management raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 384,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 222,247 shares in the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.86.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company had a trading volume of 820,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,980. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.63. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total value of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,710 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,825. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.