BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $250,000.

IJT stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,622. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $116.25 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

