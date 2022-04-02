BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.14 and its 200 day moving average is $274.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

