Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,150 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 83.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 45,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $261,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Shares of TTWO opened at $151.88 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.54 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.05 and a 200 day moving average of $165.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

About Take-Two Interactive Software (Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.