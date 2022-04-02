Bessemer Group Inc. Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.32.

TD stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

