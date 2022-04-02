Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,737 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $132.03 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day moving average is $151.87.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total value of $1,612,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,623,325. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

