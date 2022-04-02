Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,976,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,036,000 after purchasing an additional 273,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.60.

WMS opened at $120.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.35. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $715.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.35 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

