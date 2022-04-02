Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 8,631 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 2,773.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBEU opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81.

