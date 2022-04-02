BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.37 on Thursday. BGC Partners has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 46.73% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $461.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth about $27,281,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 186.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,754,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,500 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 88.7% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 4,342,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,870 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

