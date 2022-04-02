BHPCoin (BHP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.78 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 2nd. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $12.78 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BHPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.93 or 0.07494480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,548.58 or 0.99846779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054751 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

BHPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

