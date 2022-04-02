Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 6.1%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.13. 2,002 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 220,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCYC. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 0.03.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.