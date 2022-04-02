Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BIG opened at $34.22 on Friday. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.74.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.89.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,822,000 after buying an additional 21,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

