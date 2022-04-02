Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.00

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 40,588 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.87 million and a PE ratio of 32.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47.
About Bilby (LON:BILB)
Featured Articles
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.