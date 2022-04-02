BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in March

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 101,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLRDF opened at $14.78 on Friday. BillerudKorsnäs AB has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.
BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (BLRDF)
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.