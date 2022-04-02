BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.