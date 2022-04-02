Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several brokerages have commented on BMEA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Biomea Fusion stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.41. 146,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,940. The company has a market cap of $128.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.71.

Biomea Fusion ( NASDAQ:BMEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Franco Valle bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 445.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

