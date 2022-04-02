BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.74 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $8.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.78. 2,417,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,269. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of -0.70. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in BioNTech by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

