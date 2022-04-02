Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $43.06 on Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $43.06 or 0.00092966 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $754.08 million and $143.42 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00392210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00108544 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.