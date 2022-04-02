BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). BJ’s Restaurants reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 464,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,248. The company has a market capitalization of $648.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.05, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.09. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

