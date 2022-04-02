Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.61

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 11340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,013,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

