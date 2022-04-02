BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

NYSE BB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. 21,689,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,247. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackBerry by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,690,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after buying an additional 288,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 242,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 68,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

