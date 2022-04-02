Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 992 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
BXMT stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after buying an additional 654,618 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.
