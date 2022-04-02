Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) CEO Katharine A. Keenan Sells 992 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 992 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $31,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BXMT stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,807,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,038,000 after buying an additional 654,618 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.