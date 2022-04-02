Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLND. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE:BLND traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.80. 9,821,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,850. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blend Labs will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $32,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

