Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.50. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 38120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.
In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 over the last three months.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)
Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.
