Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $5.50. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 38120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

BLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Blend Labs by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

