Blocknet Market Cap Hits $4.19 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and $6,045.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00108207 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005739 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,582,951 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

