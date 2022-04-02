BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA) Short Interest Down 22.5% in March

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BLUA opened at $9.80 on Friday. BlueRiver Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in BlueRiver Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlueRiver Acquisition by 21.3% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

