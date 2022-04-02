BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Price Target to C$13.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AG traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. 3,664,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.66 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -149.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.